Gov. Newsom signs laws to protect workers from virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two laws aimed at protecting workers from the coronavirus. SB 1159 makes people who have the coronavirus eligible for workers compensation benefits. AB 685 requires companies to warn their employees if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the disease. Business groups opposed both laws, calling them vague and unworkable. Newsom said the laws prioritize the state's workforce. Newsom signed both laws on Thursday during a Zoom call with supporters. The workers compensation law takes effect immediately. The notification law takes effect on Jan. 1.