SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As cities across the state of California are getting ready for a surge in coronavirus patients that could start within the next three weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce a new initiative to help healthcare workers in the state.

According to Newsom, California healthcare workers are dealing with major shortages in protective equipment as they treat coronavirus patients

Newsom is expected to join state health care workers on the front lines and make the announcement at noon on Monday. He is now racing and working to get more masks, gloves, and other hospital equipment to those front line healthcare workers.

Over the weekend, he said the number of people in ICU beds doubled in just one night, going from 200 on Friday to 410 on Saturday.

At this point, not only is the state looking for more beds to prepare for a surge, but Silicon Valley businesses are joining the effort to get ventilators up and running.



In an interview with ABC News over the weekend, Newsom highlighted the immediate need for equipment and other supplies. He said the items are being sourced from all over the world.

“We've got Richard Branson taking a 747 from Hong Kong into the Bay Area, we've got Elon Musk that was able to get 1,200 ventilators for us in 72 hours from overseas,” he said.

According to Newsom, the state is also facing a big shortage of N-95 masks.

“I've already distributed 31.7 million N-95 masks in the state and, I'm not making this up, we have on order, we wrote a check for 101 million [more masks],” he said.

So far, the state has gotten more than 4,000 extra ventilators. That's nearly half of the 10,000 state officials aim to get.

