GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — After over a year of undergoing renovations, executive director Amber Jo Manuel says The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley was ready for showtime.

But within a week of reopening, they had to cancel or postpone 30 shows.

"We had house managers in place, bar managers, concession staff," Manuel said. "We were ready to have 500 plus people in that theater three to four times a week."

In the last six months, Grass Valley businesses have been affected by power shutoffs, rain and snow, and now the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to all non-essential business operations.

"I don't know how the timing could have been any worse," explained Manuel. "It's definitely a disappointment that the week we open, we can’t share it with the public."

The Center for The Arts marketing director Melissa Clark says 70% of their revenue comes from ticket sales. With no money coming in for the spring season, she and Manuel are worried about losing more workers. They have already had to layoff all show staff.

"Staffing, paying the artists, the marketing, it’s all a part of that," Clark explained. "Without the shows, we don’t have that revenue coming in."

For now, they have started an emergency fund to keep the premiere arts venue afloat. Manuel and Clark estimate that they will need $150,000 to make it through the months of being closed.

"It's the urgency of saying, 'Hey folks, we’re almost there, we’re going to be back, but we need a little extra help to get us through this spring,"' Clark said.

The Center for the Arts has been around for 20 years and is a hub for performing arts in the foothills. The newly renovated space features 500 theater seats, an expanded gallery, a new sound system, and a bigger bar and concessions counter.

The center hosts over 150 events every year, showcasing dance, comedy, artists and music.

The newly renovated venue features 500 seats in the theater.

The nonprofit also puts on events including WorldFest, a music and arts festival at Nevada County Fairgrounds.

While Manuel hopes to keep the center alive, she's still thinking about her neighboring businesses.

"It really makes you think, 'how could we serve the community?' We’re not just about putting on shows," Manuel explained. "As we’ve been bringing in this money for this emergency fund, myself and all the staff are evaluating how can we now help other non-profits that may have been hurt during this crisis and how can we help artists."

Both Manuel and Clark are passionate about their role in Nevada County and are rallying to keep The Center for the Arts going for their community.

"We know that when people are ready to gather again, they’re going to need the arts," Manuel explained. "And we want to be here when they’re ready to come back."

