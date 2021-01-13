Here is what it would take for counties to move to a less restrictive COVID-19 tier

What would it take for counties to move out of the purple tier, now that the stay-at-home order for the Greater Sacramento Region has been lifted.

For Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties, this means a move back into the California's purple tier in the "Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” Sierra County moved to the yellow tier and Alpine County moved to the red tier.

According to Brenda Bongiorno, spokesperson for Sacramento County, the county will need to revise its local Public Health Order, and afterward, the county will revert back to purple tier restrictions.

In the purple tier, bars remain closed unless they serve food, and restaurants, gyms, houses of worship, and theaters can only resume outdoor operations. Retail will allow for slightly more customers, having operating indoor capacity move from 20% to 25%. Hair and nail salons can open indoors with modifications. The limited stay at home order, or 'state curfew,' requiring people to stop gathering from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will continue to be in place for purple tier counties.

The purple tier is the state's most restrictive tier, leading to the question: what will it take to move out of purple and into red, orange, and yellow tiers for counties no longer under the regional stay at home order?

To move to a less restrictive tier, first residents will just have to wait and work to keep cases down. There is a 21-day mandatory waiting period before a county can be considered for the next tier.

But as the Greater Sacramento Region waits, counties can work on their average case rates and positivity rates. Under the tier-based reopening plan, counties must meet a lesser tier's metric requirements for two weeks before a county can move to the less stringent tier, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Counties must get to less than seven cases in its seven-day average per 100,000 residents with a seven-day lag and a positivity rate of less than 8% to leave the purple tier and go to the red tier. If a county in the purple tier has a positivity rate or case rate meeting the orange tier and the health equity metric is also meeting the orange tier requirement, the county could move to the red tier.

Here is what is open indoors in the purple tier:

All retail (including critical infrastructure, except standalone grocers): Open indoors with modifications and 25% limited capacity.

Hair salons and barbershops: Open indoors with modifications

Shopping centers and malls: Open indoors with modifications and 25% limited capacity. Common areas and food courts must remain closed.

Personal care services (i.e. nail salons, waxing studios, etc): Open indoors with modifications

Hotels and lodging: Open with modifications

Professional Sports: Open without live audiences and with modifications.

Here is what is open outdoors only in the purple tier:

All gatherings: must be outdoors only with modifications and limited to three households

Outdoor playgrounds: open with modifications

Museums, Aquariums, and Zoos: Open outdoors only with modifications

Places of worship: Open outdoors only with modifications

Movie theaters: Open outdoors only with modifications

Gyms and Fitness Centers: Open outdoors only with modifications

Restaurants: Open outdoors only with modifications

Wineries: Open outdoors only with modifications

Family Entertainment Center: Open outdoors only with modifications (i.e. go-kart racing, mini-golf, and batting cages)

Cardrooms, satellite wagering: Open outdoors only with modifications

Here is what is closed:

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries (where no meal is provided. Follow restaurant guidance when meals are provided.)

Offices (remote with modifications)

Amusement Parks

Indoor movie theaters