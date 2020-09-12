x
Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Coronavirus

Greater Sacramento Region falls below 15% ICU capacity, triggering stay-at-home order

Two regions, Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, are under regional stay-at-home orders because the ICU capacity in those regions has dipped before 15%.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento Region, which includes Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties, will move into the state's stay-at-home order by the end of the week as the region's ICU capacity has fallen below 15%.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. The order will last for at least three weeks. The Greater Sacramento Region is the third region in California to fall below the 15% ICU capacity threshold. 

As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, each region's ICU capacity sits at:

  • Greater Sacramento Region: 14.3%
  • Bay Area: 20.9%
  • Northern California: 27.1%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 4.2%
  • Southern California: 9%

Here's how you can track the ICU capacity in your region.

When will it go into effect?

The stay-at-home order will be triggered 24 hours after a region's ICU bed capacity drops below 15%. The order begins midnight on Friday, Dec. 11. 

Who does the stay-at-home order affect?

The orders would affect all counties in the Greater Sacramento Region, including:

Great Sacramento Region: 

  • Sacramento County
  • Yolo County
  • Placer County
  • Colusa County
  • Sutter County
  • Butte County
  • Yuba County
  • El Dorado County
  • Amador County
  • Alpine County
  • Nevada County
  • Sierra County
  • Plumas County

How long does the order last?

The order will remain in effect for at least 3 weeks and, after that period, will be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial 3 week period. 

Which businesses will close?

The new round of stay-at-home orders will require many non-essential businesses in the impacted regions to close. According to the California Department of Public Health, those businesses include:

  • Bars
  • Wineries and breweries
  • Personal Services 
  • Hair Salons and barbershops
  • Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
  • Personal care services
  • Museums, zoos, and aquariums
  • Movie theaters
  • Live audience sports
  • Amusement parks

Which businesses can stay open with safety protocols in place?

  • Critical infrastructure 
  • Schools that are already approved for in-person learning
  • Medical and dental care
  • Childcare and Pre-k

Which businesses can stay somewhat open, but require 100% of people to wear masks?

  • Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
  • RetailAllow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. 
  • Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
  • Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.
  • RestaurantsAllow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.
  • OfficesAllow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. 
  • Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.
  • Entertainment production including professional sportsAllow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

What about gatherings?

Gatherings of any size are not allowed.

