Greater Sacramento Region falls below 15% ICU capacity, triggering stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento Region, which includes Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties, will move into the state's stay-at-home order by the end of the week as the region's ICU capacity has fallen below 15%.
The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. The order will last for at least three weeks. The Greater Sacramento Region is the third region in California to fall below the 15% ICU capacity threshold.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, each region's ICU capacity sits at:
- Greater Sacramento Region: 14.3%
- Bay Area: 20.9%
- Northern California: 27.1%
- San Joaquin Valley: 4.2%
- Southern California: 9%
Here's how you can track the ICU capacity in your region.
When will it go into effect?
The stay-at-home order will be triggered 24 hours after a region's ICU bed capacity drops below 15%. The order begins midnight on Friday, Dec. 11.
Who does the stay-at-home order affect?
The orders would affect all counties in the Greater Sacramento Region, including:
Great Sacramento Region:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- Colusa County
- Sutter County
- Butte County
- Yuba County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Alpine County
- Nevada County
- Sierra County
- Plumas County
How long does the order last?
The order will remain in effect for at least 3 weeks and, after that period, will be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial 3 week period.
Which businesses will close?
The new round of stay-at-home orders will require many non-essential businesses in the impacted regions to close. According to the California Department of Public Health, those businesses include:
- Bars
- Wineries and breweries
- Personal Services
- Hair Salons and barbershops
- Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
- Personal care services
- Museums, zoos, and aquariums
- Movie theaters
- Live audience sports
- Amusement parks
Which businesses can stay open with safety protocols in place?
- Critical infrastructure
- Schools that are already approved for in-person learning
- Medical and dental care
- Childcare and Pre-k
Which businesses can stay somewhat open, but require 100% of people to wear masks?
- Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.
- Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.
- Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.
- Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.
- Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.
- Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.
What about gatherings?
Gatherings of any size are not allowed.
RELATED CORONAVIRUS CONTENT:
- San Joaquin Valley region to move into stay-at-home order as ICU capacity drops below 15%
- How California's COVID-19 exposure alert app works
- Gov. Newsom announces new, regional stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity
- What California's regional stay-at-home order means for salons, businesses and schools