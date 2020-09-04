SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hospice patients who suffer from chronic or life-limiting medical conditions are considered to be some of the most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Because of this, patients who are on hospice may be isolated, not able to see family or volunteers, and spending their last few months of life alone. That is why the nonprofit group Snowline Hospice is asking the community to write its patients' uplifting letters to help get them through these difficult times.

Rene Hamline, the Development Director for Snowline Hospice, says the nonprofit serves the greater Sacramento area and the Western slope of El Dorado County. Hamline says there are currently 176 patients on hospice and 72 on supportive care.

"To write letters to our hospice patients from the general community, we ask that you don’t talk about terminal illness or the COVID-19 epidemic and that you keep it lighthearted," Hamline said. "It can be personal but no personal data."

Sandy Woodring's 89-year-old mother, Flora, is on hospice and only has a nurse visiting her every other week. Last year, Flora's husband died, and seven weeks ago, their dog died.

Woodring says receiving a letter of hope right now will make the biggest difference to her mother.

"She will love them. She will cherish them," Woodring said. "Anytime she gets anything in the mail, she sets it up next to where she sits."

Hamline says in order to keep the patients safe, they will be taking precautions with the letters.

"We have a bunch of Lysol, gloves and hand sanitizers," Hamline said. "That way, when they get repackaged, they're sterile and passed off to the patient."

HOW TO HELP

Letters can be handwritten or typed. Address your letter "Greetings to you"

Focus on the positive.

Isolation is difficult. Remind them that they have the support of their Snowline team.

No COVID-19 or terminal illness talk.

Include photos? Yes! But no photos of people.

No politics, religion, or personal information.

Write as many notes as you would like. Mail to:

Snowline Hospice:

6520 Pleasant Valley Road

Diamond Springs, CA 95619

OR

Attn: Volunteer Department

100 Howe Avenue Suite 240

Sacramento, CA 95825

