Hair salons, barber shops, among those allowed to move some services outdoors

The state wrote that businesses only offer services that can be done 100% outside of the building. Facial coverings will be required.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The state has released new industry guidance allowing some personal care business, like hair salons and barber shops, to continue operations outdoors, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Monday press conference.

The state’s coronavirus website, covid19.ca.gov, updated its guidelines early Monday afternoon. In the update, the state wrote that outdoor operations “may be conducted under a tent, canopy, or other sun shelter as long as no more than one side is closed, allowing sufficient outdoor air movement.”

The businesses allowed to move operations outdoors include hair salons, barbershops, and other businesses that require the touching of a client including facials, waxing, skincare, cosmetology, nail services and massage therapy.

Meticulous detail is included in the state’s new guidance to keep patrons and employees safe. These guidelines mean salons and barbers may have to only offer partial services.

Virus prevention practices for all allowed to move their services outdoors include:

Physical distancing to the maximum extent possible

Use of face coverings by workers (where respiratory protection is not required) and customers/clients

Frequent hand washing and regular cleaning and disinfection

Training workers on these and other elements of the COVID-19 prevention plan

Tattoo parlors, piercing studios, and electrology businesses are not included in the modified guidance to allow outdoor services because “they are invasive procedures that require a controlled hygienic environment to be performed safely,” the state said.

