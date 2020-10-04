SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sam Conant's unemployment benefits ended on March 15. He is now trying to find out if he is eligible for a continuation.

The problem is that he can't get a hold of anyone at the Employment Development Department's office, and his specific questions are not answered on the department’s website.

"Whoever does get through [phone lines] just hit the lottery because it’s hard to talk to somebody at this time," Conant said. "I called all the numbers that they give you."

ABC10 tried asking the EDD specific questions from viewers, but department officials said it didn't have someone available to talk with us until Friday.

Still, part of the reason is because there have been more people across the country file for unemployment in the last three weeks than the last recession produced more than two years ago.

New numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, which means about 16.8 million people have been put out of work in the last three weeks.

In California, about 2.3 million unemployment insurance claims have been processed in the last four weeks, more than the total number of claims filed in 2019.

Just last week, the state's Employment Development Department processed 925,450 claims for unemployment.

Beginning Sunday, Californians receiving unemployment benefits will begin seeing $600 increase in their weekly benefits, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. The increase to benefits are part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.

Conant says he understands a lot of folks are trying to call, but he is worried he could miss out on some much-needed benefits.

Likewise, Jose, a Sacramento County man who did not want to give his last name, says he is self-employed, and because of the stay-at-home order, he has not been able to work.

He says his girlfriend has also been furloughed because of the coronavirus. He filed for unemployment through the EDD’s website a few days ago, but he never heard anything from the department after receiving the initial email informing him that his application was submitted.

Because of the limited information, Jose decided to call the EDD line to try to get a hold of someone that way.

"I called a total of 39 times and there was no answer," Jose said.

At this point, he says nothing is working and he is worried. "There is no money coming in, but the bills keep coming. It's pretty frustrating, and it's pretty scary, too," Jose said.

