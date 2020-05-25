Heading back to the office? Expert provides tips for transitioning family into new routine

As businesses reopen, a family studies expert provides insight for parents returning to the office.

PHOENIX — With many businesses reopening after weeks of coronavirus closures, some parents are starting to return to the office.

The change in the routine can bring up uncertain emotions in children whose parents are getting back out there.

Melissa Barnett, a University of Arizona associate professor of family studies, encourages parents to explain that some things may be different.

“So it’s not a surprise, so it’s not as scary or uncertain, and making sure parents know what to expect too so they’re not feeling hesitation or uncertainty," Barnett said. "So before they get to the childcare setting, make sure they’ve communicated with the childcare facilitator.”

Barnett says sticking with a routine helps with the transition too.

“Making things as predictable as possible for kids and for parents is going to help cope with the uncertainty as we shift back to a more normal, but understand it’s not going to be just like it was back in early March," Barnett said.

And for families with children and teens who may be concerned for their parents’ safety going back to work.

“Having conversations with kids about these are the things I’m doing to stay safe," Barnett said. "We've been talking a lot about hand washing, or I'll be wearing a mask or be doing social distancing. So making sure you’re being upfront with kids about, yeah this might be a time that’s a little bit scary, but here are the things that we can do to make it less scary.”

No matter what the transition looks like for families over the coming weeks, Barnett says communication is key.