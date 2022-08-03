Are we nearing an 'endemic'? Health experts are cautiously optimistic

"At this point, we don't know what endemic looks like. We are hoping that we're there," Dr. Kasirye said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Various concerts and events are no longer requiring proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test. That's in addition to no more masking requirements.

For example, the Sacramento Kings made an announcement last week that starting April 1, proof of COVID-19 testing or vaccination status is not required. Yet, the California Department of Public Health strongly suggests that all fans and guests are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID test before entering the Golden 1 Center.

Now, the question asked once again is, are we nearing the 'endemic' phase of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said she and other health experts don't know exactly what an endemic looks like at this point, but are cautiously optimistic, which is why people are seeing the updates in recommendations and some requirements ending at large events.

According to the Center for Disease and Control's COVID Data Tracker, in Sacramento County, the community transmission level is low, meaning that the area or community has had fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days.

"Last week, our report said that we were at 3.9 per 100,000 average daily positive COVID cases," Dr. Kasirye said. "That's as low as it has been since the summer of 2020, so that just goes to show how far we have come."

Also, the second dose of the booster vaccine was approved last week for older and immunocompromised individuals. Initially, the FDA approved the single booster dose for everyone 12 years old and older.

"I think it's important to remember that vaccinations are the best protection that we have," Dr. Kasirye said. "It's also important for a large percentage of our adult population to get this additional booster so that we're able to maintain the immunity in the community."

Although there is no set date or statistical cut-off for when the COVID-19 pandemic will turn into an 'endemic', the CDC, the FDA, and local health experts seem to be cautiously optimistic.

Dr. Kasirye said it's important that each person makes sure that they have the maximum protection and that they are up to date on vaccinations.

"The most important is that each person makes sure that they have the maximum protection, and if going into a large crowd or if attending a large event, making sure that one wears a mask because every layer of protection helps," Dr. Kasirye said.

