Health experts suggest how big your gathering this New Year’s Eve should be

Doctors are urging people to avoid large New Year's Eve gatherings, as daily COVID-19 case numbers surge. Instead, they recommend small parties with friends.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Health officials nationwide have concerns this New Year’s Eve, as the U.S. breaks records for the third straight day, averaging 316,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and 1,100 average daily deaths.

It can feel like déjà vu — another New Year’s Eve with warnings about gathering as COVID-19 cases surge.

Folks we spoke to are opting for smaller parties and gatherings at home with friends, rather than going out. Something health experts are advocating.

"Just being able to be around someone that you know and celebrate a holiday, I think it's enough for people right now,” said Quinn Cooper, who was shopping for wine this week for a small New Year’s Eve gathering.

Health experts offer three main tips for safely celebrating New Year’s Eve this year:

Celebrate small. Attend events that require guests to be vaccinated, even boosted. If you’re going to a large event, wear a mask.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top doctor, said he would prefer people avoid large gatherings altogether.

“That would be a risky situation that I would recommend against,” Fauci said this week.

So what do experts consider a ‘small’ gathering? Dr. George Rutherford, of the UCSF School of Medicine, says a handful of couples.

“You know, the 200 person event, that’s going to be tough," Rutherford said, adding large gatherings are considered high-risk, even for people who got their booster shot. “We know of lots of events, including a big party in Marin County a couple weeks ago, where there was a lot of transmission, even though everyone was vaccinated and boosted."

He warns the next two weeks will be the most critical, as the highly transmissible omicron variant now accounts for 50-70% of new COVID-19 cases throughout California.

Health officials say all indicators point to omicron likely being a milder variant than delta. With so many infections, however, some hospitals nationwide, and their staff, are being pushed to the limits.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9