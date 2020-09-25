x
Health officials eligible for state confidentiality progam

Newsom signed an executive order permitting the secretary of state to make the program available to local health officers and other public health officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is allowing health officials to hide their addresses under a California state program designed to protect people from harassment or violence. 

Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday permitting the secretary of state to make the Safe at Home program available to local health officers and other public health officials.

The program provides substitute mailing addresses for sexual assault and domestic violence victims, among others. The governor's office says making public health officials eligible can protect those on the front lines of fighting the virus. 

