Here is what it means to be in the 'purple tier' in California

Closed or open? Indoor or outdoor? The purple tier has changed since Sacramento was last in it.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County, along with 41 other California counties, is now in the "purple tier" of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This is the state's most restrictive tier of coronavirus mitigation restrictions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday the backward movement for those counties representing 94% of California's population. This percentage is slightly more than when the tier system first started.

You might remember this color-coded tier system was put in place toward the end of August, and even then Sacramento County was in purple. At that time, 38 counties were also situated in the most restrictive tier.

You might also be experiencing some post-traumatic stress remembering what purple tier restrictions looked like in August.

However, the state's most restrictive tier is actually less restrictive than it was a few months ago. For instance, nail salons and barbershops can still operate indoors with modifications, and other sectors have been allowed some leeway.

Here is what is open indoors in the purple tier:

All retail (including critical infrastructure, except standalone grocers): Open indoors with modifications and 25% limited capacity.

Hair salons and barbershops: Open indoors with modifications

Shopping centers and malls: Open indoors with modifications and 25% limited capacity. Common areas and food courts must remain closed.

Personal care services (i.e. nail salons, waxing studios, etc): Open indoors with modifications

Hotels and lodging: Open with modifications

Professional Sports: Open without live audiences and with modifications.

Here is what is open outdoors only in the purple tier:

All gatherings: must be outdoors only with modifications and limited to three households

Outdoor playgrounds: open with modifications

Museums, Aquariums, and Zoos: Open outdoors only with modifications

Places of worship: Open outdoors only with modifications

Movie theaters: Open outdoors only with modifications

Gyms and Fitness Centers: Open outdoors only with modifications

Restaurants: Open outdoors only with modifications

Wineries: Open outdoors only with modifications

Family Entertainment Center: Open outdoors only with modifications (i.e. go-kart racing, mini-golf, and batting cages)

Cardrooms, satellite wagering: Open outdoors only with modifications

Here is what is closed:

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries (where no meal is provided. Follow restaurant guidance when meals are provided.): Closed.

Offices: Remote

Amusement Parks: Closed

