Here's a list of Sacramento-area malls now open for in-person shopping

Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has given the green light for retail stores statewide to reopen for in-person shopping, some malls across Northern California are preparing to welcome back customers.
Retailers were given guidance from the state on how to safely reopen, like proper social distancing, face coverings, temperature screenings for workers, as well as frequent cleaning and sanitizing.
The latest modifications to the state’s reopening plan were made in part due to increased testing, more than 67,000 in a single day over the weekend according to Newsom, and a promising positivity rate. Hair salons and barbershops have also been allowed to reopen.
The governor has allowed for individual counties to tighten restrictions if they choose.
Here is a list of all the malls that have reopened for in-person shopping:
- Arden Fair Mall - 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento
- Downtown Commons (DOCO) - 405 K Street, Sacramento
- Folsom Premium Outlets - 13000 Folsom Boulevard, Folsom, Calif.
- Palladio - 410 Palladio Parkway, Folsom, Calif.
- Sherwood Mall - 5308 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, Calif.
- Southgate Plaza - 4242 Florin Road, Sacramento
- Vacaville Premium Outlets - 321 Nut Tree Road, Vacaville, Calif.
- Vintage Faire Mall - 3401 Dale Road, Modesto, Calif.
- Weberstown Mall - 4950 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, Calif.
- Westfield Galleria at Roseville - 1151 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, Calif.
- Yuba Sutter Mall - 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, Calif.
Open for curbside pickup only:
- Pavillions - 563 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
- Town & Country Village - 3501 Del Paso Road, Sacramento
