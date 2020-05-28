Here's a list of Sacramento-area malls now open for in-person shopping

Retailers were given guidance from the state on how to safely reopen, like proper social distancing, face coverings, temperature screenings for workers, and more.

Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has given the green light for retail stores statewide to reopen for in-person shopping, some malls across Northern California are preparing to welcome back customers.

Retailers were given guidance from the state on how to safely reopen, like proper social distancing, face coverings, temperature screenings for workers, as well as frequent cleaning and sanitizing.

The latest modifications to the state’s reopening plan were made in part due to increased testing, more than 67,000 in a single day over the weekend according to Newsom, and a promising positivity rate. Hair salons and barbershops have also been allowed to reopen.

The governor has allowed for individual counties to tighten restrictions if they choose.

Here is a list of all the malls that have reopened for in-person shopping:

Open for curbside pickup only:

Pavillions - 563 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Town & Country Village - 3501 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: