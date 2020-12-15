High-risk inmates aren’t prioritized in state’s early releases

Thousands with health conditions remain in prison, and the virus keeps spreading.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In July, amid an epidemic of coronavirus cases, California’s corrections agency rolled out early-release programs touted as a solution to protect inmates at overcrowded prisons. But nearly all of the prisoners selected were scheduled to be released within months anyway, while many inmates with longer sentences remain in prison despite serious health conditions.

About 6,500 inmates in California’s prisons were eligible for release under the state’s high-risk medical release program.

But as of Nov. 25, only 62 inmates were released solely because of their medical conditions, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The rest of the 7,596 people released had less than a year to serve on their sentences and may or may not have medical problems.

That means several thousand people with serious medical conditions remain in California’s prisons as the number of COVID-19 cases among inmates and guards surges. Even with the releases, more than 20,000 inmates — and counting — have tested positive. At least 95 have died, and some prisons remain overcrowded.

“This is frankly unacceptable,” said Sharon Dolovich, director of the UCLA COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project. “I’ve been hearing the number 62 for at least a couple of months, if not longer. It’s just a trickle.

“It’s not going to make any appreciable difference when we’re talking about COVID-risks, and it just tells you that the governor and the Department of Corrections are not taking this crisis seriously,” she said.

Early releases are designed for people with less than a year on their sentences or medical conditions that put them at high risk. To be released early, people can’t be serving time for domestic violence or a violent offense or committed a crime that requires them to register as a sex offender, and the CDCR must deem them low-risk for violence.

For medical releases, inmates can’t be serving life without parole or be on death row. They must have a low-risk assessment for violence, deemed at high risk for COVID complications by Correctional Health Services and can’t be high-risk sex offenders. People with chronic medical conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are considered in danger of severe effects of COVID-19. According to CDC guidelines, Type 2 diabetes, heart conditions and kidney disease are also pre-existing conditions that leave people vulnerable to severe effects of COVID-19.

The majority of early releases had committed property crimes; 26% represented people who had committed a crime against a person, according to CDCR data.

CDCR spokesperson Dana Simas said that while the state’s high-risk medical release “numbers look low,” there were “thousands of inmates” who were classified as medically “high-risk” that were released under another program, such as those with fewer than 180 days or 360 days left of their sentences.

She said they’re continuing to evaluate medically high-risk inmates for “potential expedited release.”

A tale of two releases and one rejection

When COVID-19 began spreading around San Quentin State Prison, Vance, who is in his 50s, grew concerned. (He requested not to be identified by his full name because he worries about retaliation by corrections officials.)

After more than three decades behind bars, he was aging. There was the heart attack, the lung disease, the positive COVID-19 test — all conditions he thought would make him the ideal candidate for release. He was wrong.

The murder that landed Vance behind bars happened in the early ’80s, when he was in his early twenties. It started with a brawl and ended with Vance firing into a crowd, killing a bystander. He was sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison for second-degree murder, an indeterminate sentence, meaning he had no definite release date.

His first eligible parole date was two decades ago.

“Eligible parole means nothing,” he said. “It’s layers and layers of bureaucracy without any real focus on public safety.”