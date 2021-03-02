History of medical mistrust: How can we convince the Black community to get the COVID vaccine after decades of deceit?

Just 54% of Black adults say they’re likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available, a study from the Pew Research Center found.

CLEVELAND — The Vascular Surgeon and Vice Chairman of Vascular Surgery makes it his mission to address health care disparities.

Dr. Lee Kirksey, MD at the Cleveland Clinic, doesn’t want to see disparity within the Black community when it comes to the COVID vaccine, but knows there is an uphill battle because of the history of medical mistrust.

“When you think about what's happened to the black community, four times more likely to be hospitalized from this COVID virus, three times more likely to die. This suggests that it's disproportionately impacted our communities in ways that one can't imagine. And we all know of someone who's lost their friend and family member within the black community,” Dr. Kirksey said during an interview with Leon Bibb.

Approximately 44% said they would not get the shot.

“Certainly there's a lack of trust. And in that lack of trust as a factual root to it going back 400 years, to slave times, and, and these experiences that have been passed down through generations. And we talk about the United States healthcare Tuskegee experiment.

"Even recently we think about Flint, Michigan, and the water issue in crises that disproportionately affected Blacks and poor whites," said Dr. Kirksey.

"And we know that there's a context to this distrust. Black Americans, me included, have grown up with this idea that the table is not level set in terms of how we receive healthcare. We all have stories. This all takes place in what we experienced each day and micro aggressions and macro aggressions. And, and what's out there for us to not believe that this is present within healthcare,” Dr. Kirksey acknowledges.

But his mission in speaking out, is to say, this is not the case, and this is not the time to hold on to past transgressions.

He has heard the arguments against getting the vaccine. His counterpoint is targeted and direct.