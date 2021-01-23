Hodgepodge systems, confusion mar California vaccine rollout | COVID-19 UPDATES

SAN FRANCISCO — More than five weeks into its vaccination program, California still doesn’t have nearly the supply to meet demand and there's growing angst among residents. State officials are frustrated the federal government hasn't provided more vaccine while local officials are irritated that California Gov. Gavin Newsom suddenly widened the number of people eligible to get a scarce shot. Adding to the confusion is a hodgepodge of systems by the state's 58 counties. Some counties have opened up mass vaccination sites for people 65 and older while others are sticking to seniors 75 and up.