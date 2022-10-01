Hospitalizations lagging amid tremendous surge in new Sacramento County COVID cases

“The actual number of COVID cases is a spike that far beyond reaches a mountain top greater than any other surge," said Dr. Nicole Braxley.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the number of people infected with COVID skyrockets across the country and hospital staff are stretched thin, many are asking how things are looking in Sacramento County.

Dr. Nicole Braxley, the ER medical director at Dignity Health Mercy San Juan Medical Center, said conditions there are comparable to elsewhere in Sacramento.

“We’re not quite as bad as the previous surge but, unfortunately, I don’t know that this surge is over yet and I don’t know that we’ve peaked. So, we’re a little bit anxious about the next couple of weeks just to see where we end up,” she said.

Dr. Braxley still says this surge is something remarkable.

“The actual number of COVID cases is a spike that, far beyond, reaches a mountain top greater than any other surge. However, the hospitalizations and ICU admissions are kind of staying on par,” she said

Dr. Braxley also reacted to Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement today that the state is working on getting over 1,200 additional hospital workers.

“Certainly, I don’t know of anyone at our hospital that would turn down extra help. So we have put in some requests, but we’re waiting to hear back from the state whether we’d be eligible for extra staff to come,” she said.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said it’s the same assessment across Sacramento County hospitals.

“The hospitals are full, but the increase is not at the same level as we’re seeing for the increase in the number of cases,” she said.

Dr. Kasirye said the difference in this surge is most clear when it comes to new infections.

“When you look at our case rate and the daily cases, it’s gone up significantly. This morning, the update we got is that our case rate is at 146.9 and, end of last week, it was at about 101,” she said.

She added the number is probably much higher because what’s being reported is only from PCR tests. She said most people doing at home tests aren’t even being reported, so the number is likely much higher.

Dr. Kasirye also gave some perspective on how what’s happening now compares to prior surges.

“Last year, the highest we got to as far as case rate was in the 60s,” she said.

Dr. Braxley said another thing that distinguishes this surge from those prior is the number of children affected.

“So we’re just seeing a record number of children testing COVID positive, and then unfortunately, the hospitalization for children with COVID is also increasing,” she said.

She added she hopes people will be more caring toward healthcare workers.

“There was just this outpouring of love for the healthcare community, and now, the fourth surge in, there’s not even a lot of 'thank yous,'” Dr. Braxley said.

She said common courtesy goes a long way.

“If they could just have a little patience when they come to the hospital or the clinic seeking care, just know that we’re overwhelmed and tired and going as fast as we can and a 'thank you' will go a really long way.”

