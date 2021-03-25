'We spent every holiday in quarantine' | How assisted care homes have changed in one year

For awhile, window visits, zoom calls and phone calls continued to be the only way seniors could communicate with their loved ones during the pandemic.

MODESTO, Calif. — From the very beginning, one of the areas of greatest concern in the coronavirus pandemic has been nursing homes. From the Seattle area's first outbreak back in March of 2020, to recent controversy that New York's Governor under-counted the number of nursing home residents who died from the virus.

In California, many nursing homes are starting to lift some restrictions after residents received both doses of the vaccine earlier this year.

"I never ever didn't feel safe here," said Patsy Ferguson, a resident of The Stratford at Beyer Park in Modesto.

Ferguson, 83, has been living at The Stratford at Beyer Park for six years now. She considers the other residents and staff members to be part of her family.

"It's really difficult to stay in your room 24 hours a day," she said.

ABC10 first spoke with Ferguson last March when, about two weeks into the pandemic, with no family members allowed inside, the home held a drive-through parade so loved ones could say hello from the window.

"It felt good, it really felt good!" Ferguson said last March.

Window visits, zoom calls and phone calls continued to be the only way seniors could see their families at most assisted living homes across the country, a story Patsy's daughter Melinda Ott, knows all too well.

"She lives up on the second floor and we would come out in the parking lot and I would yell Rapunzel, Rapunzel, so that we could visit and visit through the window that way," Ott said.

Ferguson said the isolation she felt was the hardest part, as she says they only had 30 minutes outside of their room a day.

"When you're confined like that, you lose all track of time, events, everything and we spent every holiday in quarantine," she said.

That's where staff members like Jennifer Gallego come in.

"It was very heartbreaking but we stepped up and tried to give them the love that they couldn't get from their families," Jennifer Gallego, the lead AM med tech said.

From doing things like virtual reading events, mimosa deliveries, visits from dogs and making sure no holiday or birthday was forgotten.

"But we had our isolation protocols and quarantine and all of that, we had to dress in PPE to go in and out of rooms and we get tested pretty frequently here so I'm just proud of how we handled everything," she said.

After nine long months of waiting, a delivery of hope came... in the form of vaccinations.

"(Sighs), it was a blessing is what it was," Ferguson said.

Eventually loosening up rules about visitors, so that family members like Melinda can now book an appointment to visit or even have lunch together, at a safe distance.

"I truly truly truly appreciate everything that Stratford has done to keep her safe and keep her mind active," Ott said.

It's care facilities like this one in Modesto that say, some of those safety protocols adopted during the pandemic, could be sticking around for a little longer.

"I think the social distancing might stick around for a while, of course, the face masks, but I'm hoping the residents are able to go out with their families soon," Gallego said.

After all that time to sit and think in isolation over the past year, Ferguson says she's taking away a much deeper life lesson.

"The things that are important in your life, not money, not where you are, not status, not the car you drive, it's your family and the ones that care about you and for you," she said.