How Thanksgiving travel could impact Christmas celebrations during the pandemic

Doctors say if people aren’t careful this week, the Christmas season could be marked by a surge in COVID-19 cases and an increase in deaths.

TAMPA, Fla — Despite CDC warnings against travel for Thanksgiving, COVID-19 fatigue is setting in across the nation, and AAA estimates 50 million people could travel for the holiday.

However, doctors say if people aren’t careful this week, the Christmas season could be marked by a surge in cases and an increase in deaths.

"If we take the measures right now, we do the best things that we possibly can to prevent that from happening, we don't have a huge resurgence. But if not, then Christmas is going to be a very, very sad thing,” said Dr. Jill Roberts of the University of South Florida.

It takes about two weeks for people to start showing symptoms of COVID-19, meaning case spikes from Thanksgiving travel and gatherings could begin mid-December through Christmas.

“Things lag. So, what you don't want to see is another spike in cases as we get colder and colder in...December and then you start dealing with the Christmas holiday,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face The Nation” Sunday morning. “We can really be in a very difficult situation.”

Complicating travel concerns, doctors say travelers coming back to Florida's relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in restaurants and bars could be a recipe for a more deadly disaster.

"It's that perfect storm if you will,” Roberts said.

So, doctors say they expect the CDC to urge travelers to stay home for Christmas, too. However, with a vaccine on the horizon, there is some hope.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Roberts said. "We do have a vaccine that is already going through that FDA process. To have that by the end of the year is just remarkable. Now, what we don't want to do is kill another 50,000 people before we ever get there. And really, unfortunately, that is what we are on track to do."

The CDC says holiday gatherings should be limited to people already living at your home.

What other people are reading right now: