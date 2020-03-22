SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage after the coronavirus pandemic caused blood drives around the country to be canceled.

Now, more than ever, healthy people are needed to donate to help those depending on lifesaving blood.

As of March 20, more than 6,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled. These cancellations have resulted in 200,000 fewer blood donations.

“We’re talking about cancer patients, emergency room visits, you know people that have been in a car accident," said American Red Cross Spokesperson spokesperson Stephen Walsh. "All the everyday occurrences that blood donations are needed for.”

Some of the biggest challenges the American Red Cross faces are finding volunteers, donors and temporary locations.

“What’s particularly impacting us is the closure of schools, church services, and large workforce workplaces," explained Walsh.

Dr. Chris Gresens is a Senior Chief Medical Officer for Vitalants, one of the nation’s largest blood service providers, also struggling. He says in part due to public perception and fear of getting sick.

Though, he’s assuring donors every precaution is being taken to keep them safe while they save lives.

“We are following social distance requirements, we are just now starting to do temperatures of everyone before they come on to our various premises," said Dr. Gresens. "We are making sure to sanitize and disinfect our areas more robustly than ever and we were certainly no slouches to begin with.”

The American Red Cross says they understand why people may be hesitant to come out for a blood drive but workers have taken precautions to ensure the safety of their donors. Those precautions include:

Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering the blood drive

Providing hand sanitizer before and throughout the donation process

Spacing the beds to follow social distance practices between donors

Increased disinfecting of surfaces and all equipment

The Red Cross has released the strict safety protocols each employee already is required to follow to help prevent the spread of any type of infection. These protocols include:

Wearing, changing gloves often

Routinely wiping down anything donors touch

Using sterile collection sets for every donation

preparing the arm prior to donation with an aseptic scrub

The Red Cross says it is important to note that there is no evidence and no reported cases of the coronavirus being transmitted by a blood transfusion.

Local American Red Cross Blood Drives are currently scheduled at the following locations:

March 25

UC Davis Educational Building

4610 X Street

Sacramento, CA 95817

March 26

UC Davis Educational Building

4610 X Street

Sacramento, CA 95817

April 28

UC Davis Health System

2315 Stockton Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95817

May 19

Progressive Insurance

10929 Disk Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

