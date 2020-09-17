Howe Avenue Discovery Club student tests positive for COVID-19

Howe Avenue Elementary School is holding class online but the student was on campus for an after school activity.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A student at Howe Avenue Elementary School has tested positive after attending an after school club.

San Juan Unified School District officials became aware of the student's test results on Wednesday, a week after the student was last on campus.

Howe Avenue Elementary has been conducting classes virtually, however, the school continued to offer the Discovery Club class on campus. School district officials describe the club as "a child care and enrichment program for working and busy parents who need assistance before and after school and throughout the summer months."

School officials say several strategies have been put in place to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading. The strategies include facial coverings, enhanced cleaning of common touchpoints, encouraging frequent hand washing, attempting to maintain physical distance between individuals, and minimizing the number of students or staff members who interact with each other.

"While these efforts greatly reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 they cannot eliminate the possibility," school officials said in a press release Thursday.

Families of students and staff members who may have been exposed or in contact with the student will be notified over a phone call and a letter by school officials. Local health officials may also contact the families.

School officials urge all students and staff who are notified to quarantine themselves to the "greatest extent possible" and schedule a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

COVID-19 testing is also available through healthcare providers and through Sacramento County at no cost.