Inside California's reopening stages | Coronavirus in Context

The state is currently in Stage 1 of the plan, which should last for a few more weeks, Newsom said. Stage 2 would allow counties to have more freedom to reopen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When will California reopen? That's the question on many people's minds and it was the focus of Governor Gavin Newsom's message today after he released a four-step plan to lift the stay-at-home order and restarting the economy.

Newsom started with the "basics." For now the stay-at-home order is still in effect and will only be changed with the guidance of health risk managers and data.

That said the stages are as follows:

Stage 1: Make essential workforce environment as safe as possible.

Get more face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE)

Make sure hospitals surge capacity can meet demand

Make sure sufficient testing capacity meets demand

Newsom says Stage 1 will take weeks, not months. Following the improvements the state can move on to the next stage.

READ MORE:

Stage 2: Open lower risk workplaces

Gradually open places like retail, manufacturing, offices, and some public spaces

Expand wage replacement so workers can stay home

Allow individual counties to relax stricter orders at their own pace

Stage 2 could take months to accomplish, but Newsom said he wants to give individual counties more freedom to manage the virus themselves. He admits some counties will have stricter guidelines than others.

Stage 3: Open higher risk workplaces

Personal care places, hair salons, nail salons, gyms

In-person church services and wedding will be allowed.

Following Stage 2, once a statewide COVID-19 surveillance system is possible through testing, further regional guidelines can change. The state will consult and collaborate closely with local government.

Stage 4: End of stay-at-home order

People can gather in large groups

Concerts

Live sports event

Stage 4 will include allowing large gatherings to take place like concert halls and entertainment venues. As for California schools they will remain closed for the remainder of this year.

The state is considering an early start for next year which would push the start date up to late July or early August. What that will look like and how it will operate is still yet to be determined.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with John Bartell.

READ MORE ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: