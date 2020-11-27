'Not sufficient' evidence against UC Davis fraternity accused of breaking COVID-19 rules

The UC Davis Office of Student Support and Judicial Affairs (OSSJA) completed its investigation of Theta Chi Fraternity.

DAVIS, Calif. — An investigation into a UC Davis fraternity accused of breaking coronavirus guidelines after a member tested positive has found "not sufficient" evidence of wrongdoing, the university announced Thursday.

The UC Davis Office of Student Support and Judicial Affairs (OSSJA) completed its investigation of Theta Chi Fraternity regarding allegations that it held a gathering of 10 to 20 people after one of their members tested positive for COVID-19.

"After careful review of the evidence and discussions with all parties, OSSJA determined that the evidence was not sufficient to establish a finding that there was a gathering that included individuals outside the household," according to a statement from UC Davis.

Chancellor Gary S. May apologized to the fraternity "for causing discomfort and embarrassment."

"Our students have made great efforts to help keep our cases low, and we continue to need everyone’s participation to make sure the broader community gets through this pandemic with as few cases as possible,” May said.

