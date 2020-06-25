x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

coronavirus

Sacramento Kings' Jabari Parker tests positive for coronavirus

In a statement to ABC10, Parker said he is self-isolating in Chicago and looks forward to competing in Orlando once finished.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings' Jabari Parker confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement to ABC10, Parker said he got the news several days ago and has been self-isolating in Chicago.

"Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain," Parker said. "I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.” 

The statement comes after ABC10's Sean Cunningham reported that, according to multiple sources, a Kings player tested positive for the virus.

At this time, sources tell ABC10 that Parker is the only known player to have had a positive test for the virus.

Credit: AP/AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Kings won 129-125. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

RELATED: 

WATCH ALSO: 

Jabari Parker not surprised by trade from Atlanta Hawks to Sacramento Kings