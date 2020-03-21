ROCKLIN, Calif. — Many artists have resorted to livestreaming in the place of in-person gigs, as musicians were some of the first to see the economic impacts of the coronavirus when many events and tours were canceled or postponed.

For the first time in Jim Martinez's 33-year career as a professional jazz musician, he'll be depending solely on a livestream to share his performances.

"Our streaming concerts that we have starting tonight, we have four coming up, and already that’s generated quite a bit of income nationally," Martinez said. "People are sending me money by Venmo and PayPal and all that good stuff."

Livestreamed gigs are quickly becoming the norm for independent musicians and artists all over the country as coronavirus concerns have put a halt to large gatherings. Jim has seen firsthand the impact of event postponements.

"If I look back on my schedule, I mean we're looking at close to 75," Martinez said of his concert cancellations and postponements. "And that’s a lot of work for musicians that are independent. We need that income."

While many artists are independent contractors or self-employed, state and government aid is currently set up to support people who are employees and small businesses. Julie Baker is the executive director of Californians for the Arts and California Arts Advocates is working with Americans for the Arts to get a $4 billion package to help aid artists who are out of work.

"We know there's a role for artists in all of this. And it’s a really critical role. And we want to make sure they’re supported and invested in," Baker explained. "We're urging both the state and federal government to make sure that as part of their relief packages, that they include the arts sector."

Jim Martinez ONLINE SOLO SHOW #1: Virtual tickets (donations, actually) are now available at JimMartinez.com for this Friday...click on SHOWS. My delay has been me working on the new web design layout for the...

Virtual concerts as a form of revenue are a good idea in the meantime, as millions are ordered to stay home, streamable entertainment is in demand.

For now, Martinez is relying on his virtual concert series for income. And in the process, he and other musicians are adjusting and doing what they do best: providing comfort during tough times.

"Music lifts our spirits, no matter what style you listen to," Martinez explained. "I think we need more arts because that is something that will carry people though and historically it always has. This is a good time to tie these things together, they need it and we need it."

Jim Martinez's concert series starts Saturday, March 21. For a list of series dates and times, visit jimmartinez.com.

