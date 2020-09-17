Khavon the Puppet helps kids cope during various struggles in 2020

Playdates focus on diversity, self-esteem and COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Children are seeing a lot this year, from COVID-19 to distance learning and now social unrest.

Parents are doing their best to navigate an unpredictable and unprecedented year the best way they can, leading some to get creative.

Pastor Kevin Kitrell Ross – or Rev. Kev – of Unity Church in Sacramento, said he created the character Khavon Martin as a way to help his kids cope with what they saw in the wake of the Trayvon Martin shooting. Khavon is a blue puppet who wears a hoodie over his head because he's slightly embarrassed by his orange hair. Rev. Kev said his kids loved the puppet so much that he decided to introduce Khavon to children at his church as well. Rev. Kev said the health crisis and racial climate of 2020 allowed him to help kids from his church adjust to today's world.

"He shows children how to manage through difficult times like COVID-19, like the double pandemic that we're living in," Rev. Kev said.

Maasai Mack is four years old. His mom, Stephanie Mack, said he enjoys his play dates with Khavon.

"Khayvon is my friend from church. He's blue!" Maasai said. Khavon's blue color is intentional, said Rev Kev. He wants to show kids that others who look different from you can still be your friend.

"It's been challenging having to be inside all the time, especially recently with the smoke. We can't even go outside. It gives Maasai a break from all of the Zoom meetings he's had and something fun to do," Stephanie said.

Aleigha Mitchell, 8, also enjoys virtual playdates with Khavon. She said she loves watching Khavon because he always gives her compliments, among other things. She emphatically describes their interactions, "He wears a blue jacket, and he is blue. He's funny, and he has great jokes." Thomasine, Aleigha's mom, said it's not all just fun and games with Khavon.

"He's offered some practical advice and some prayers and some simple prayers for the children. And he sings songs, and he's funny, so it's entertaining for them," Thomasine said.



It's a tough time navigating what to share with your children this year and how. Here are some tips to help kids out:

Validate their feelings. Let them know if they're feeling anxious or scared, that it's OK. Reassure them that everything will be OK to the best of your ability.

Don't avoid talking about tough subjects. Kids are more perceptive than we might think. They already have an idea that something is going on. It's best to help guide them.

Be clear, direct, and factual. Giving factual information will help children understand what's going on in the world around them.

Encourage questions – even if you don't have the answers. You can again try to figure out solutions together.

