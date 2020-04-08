Curfew instead of closure? Board of Health member wants to talk about Knox Co. bars closing early instead of completely

The proposed change would essentially allow Knox Co. bars to remain open until 10 p.m. every day, keeping them from having to shut down completely.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A member of the Knox County Board of Health (BOH) is proposing a curfew for bars instead of a complete closure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, the BOH voted to close bars in Knox County for two weeks. The only member that voted against the proposal was Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

The order applied to businesses that got more than fifty percent of their profits from alcohol sales.

Dr. Patrick O'Brien has proposed a change to the order that he wants to bring before the BOH at its next meeting on Wednesday.

"Based on the current data showing community spread has not been located in bars and restaurants as a primary source, I offer an amendment to Knox County Board of Health Regulation No. 2020-3 that amends sections 4 and 11 with the addition of "at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time daily," he wrote in an email requesting a change to the meeting agenda.

That would essentially allow bars to remain open until 10 p.m. every day, keeping them from having to shut down completely.

Mayor Jacobs said he was happy to see this suggestion from Dr. O'Brien.

"We have received a lot of feedback from the community since last week’s meeting that the Bar Order unfairly places the burden of mitigating COVID on the backs of a specific group of business owners. That’s was why I voted against it in the first place," he said in a statement.

He said this adjustment would be a good compromise because it allows those businesses to continue to operate and keeps both the economy operating and helps keep the community safe.

"A lot of people have tried to make this political and forced people to take a side, but the reality is we have to look at all angles and this proposal is something that does that,” Jacobs said.