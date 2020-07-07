x
Kroger gets approval for home COVID-19 test kit

Tests will initially be available only to people who are with contracted employers and organizations.
Credit: Alex Kirk, 9NEWS
King Soopers in Aurora, Colo.

DENVER — Kroger Co. has received Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 home testing kit.

The Kroger Health COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit will first be used starting this week by frontline workers at Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets and parent company of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado. Those tests will be based on medical need.

Kroger Health, the company’s health care division, will quickly expand the coronavirus test kits’ availability to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks. It has a goal of processing up to 60,000 tests a week by the end of July.

Tests will initially be available only to people who are with contracted employers and organizations. Tests might become available directly to consumers in the future, a Kroger spokesperson said.

The testing kit will initially be available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia. It will add other states in the coming weeks. Kroger has 2,757 stores in 35 states across the country.

