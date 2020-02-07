Kru Japanese restaurant abruptly closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The staff member who tested positive worked at the restaurant between June 21-24 and June 26-27, but did not have any direct contact with customers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine restaurant in East Sacramento is closing for the next 10 days after it announced an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant, located at 3135 Folsom Boulevard, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The staff member who tested positive worked at the restaurant between June 21-24 and June 26-27, but did not have any direct contact with customers, a restaurant spokesperson said.

Kru will reopen on July 12 pending results of additional tests, the Facebook post read.

According to the post, the entire staff of Kru will be tested for COVID-19, some staff members will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks, and the restaurant will receive a deep cleaning following CDC guidelines.

Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine Dear friends and family, we regret to inform you that one of our sta... ff members has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result we are closing down effective immediately. We will reopen on July 12th, pending further test results.

