Labor Day weekend may cause a spike in COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County

Public health officials advise avoiding gatherings with people outside of your household this Labor Day holiday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Labor Day Weekend 2020 is fast approaching and health officials are warning people to not let the temptation of holiday gatherings get the best of them as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

150 people will be welcomed back to the Golden One center but outdoors only.

"It’s labor day weekend we are expecting a crowd down here this weekend,” Rinehart with the Sacramento Kings said.

Rinehart explains people will be able to enjoy food, cocktails, and live music as part of DOCO Al Fresco.

“By being able to dine outdoors we have a lot of tables really socially distance so a lot of separation between tables you can come out with friends and family and be by yourself,” Rinehart said.

But not everyone is excited about large crowds returning to DOCO.

Enjoying his lunch outside on the patio, Harpreet Balhotra said he recently recovered from the coronavirus and will be spending Labor Day inside not taking the risk of attending large public gatherings.

“Not worth it but if you want to try it go ahead make your family sick, if you are willing to make your family sick, go ahead go out,” Harpreet Balhotra said.

According to Sacramento County Public Health, the Fourth of July and Memorial Day both brought a spike in cases due to family gatherings. Positive case numbers have declined but Sacramento County needs to have 7 new positive cases per 100,000 to move to the next tier in the state’s reopening plan. As of right now, the county stands at 12.