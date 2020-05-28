Lassen County see 1st virus cases, slows reopening

Lassen County is temporarily rescinding its order allowing the reopening of restaurants, shopping and other services.

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A rural Northern California county that had been one of the state's two counties without any reported coronavirus cases now has at least five cases.

Lassen County is temporarily rescinding its order allowing the reopening of restaurants, shopping and other services.

The county that's home to 30,000 people had reported no cases until May 22, with state data showing it as one of just two California counties with zero cases. But as of Wednesday the county reported five known cases.

Lassen County had started reopening businesses under state rules on May 11.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: