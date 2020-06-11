Rocklin teachers suing Rocklin Unified School District for COVID-19 policy changes

Rocklin Unified School District students return to in-person learning but teachers are not happy about changes to COVID-19 screenings.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin teachers filed a lawsuit and a class-action grievance against Rocklin Unified School District after they say the district changed the way students and staff would be screen if they exhibit symptoms of coronavirus.

Travis Mougeotte with the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association said the district is now allowing health aids to call parents to decide whether symptoms are due to COVID-19 or from a different underlying health condition, instead of sending anyone with a COVID-19 symptom back home.

"We mutually agreed before students returned to campus that any staff or students with COVID-related symptoms on our campus will be sent home to be quarantined. They can get a test and if it’s negative they can come back sooner than the full quarantine,” Mougeotte said.

Regarding the lawsuit brought on by the teacher’s association, officials said:

"Rocklin Unified School District is following guidelines to safely reopen our schools from the California Department of Public Health as well as the Placer County Office of Public Health.

These safety protocols allow students with certain symptoms to remain at school if the symptoms are explained by underlying and documented health conditions (such as asthma or migraines) by a physician. It is imperative that students are not unnecessarily sent home so that they miss out on core instruction due to underlying health conditions unrelated to COVID.

Our labor partner is asking the District to disregard the protocols per state and local government health directives. We will continue to follow these protocols and work with the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association regarding the grievance they filed and their filing with the California Public Employment Relations Board. The safety of our students and staff continues to be one of our top priorities."

Continue the conversation with Monica on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10