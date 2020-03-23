Lazy Dog is offering two ways to help families get through the life shakeup presented by coronavirus (COVID-19).

After hearing how difficult it was for many families to find essentials, like rice, chicken and yes, toilet paper, the restaurant and bar created the $40 "LD Pantry Home Essentials" box. Inside are:

3 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast

15 eggs

1 gallon whole milk

1 loaf bread

1 lb unsalted butter

2 lb rice (uncooked)

2 lb yellow onions

2 lb red potatoes

2 lb carrots

3 rolls toilet paper

Lazy Dog

Family meals are another option for customers. Lazy Dog will still offer meals that feed five people - starting at $25 for tex mex salad or fettuccine alfredo and caesar salad or grilled lemon chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans for $30.

For every family meal ordered, one will be donated to an organization serving those in need, the restaurant said in a release shared Monday.

Here's a list of Lazy Dog Restaurants in our area:

Roseville: 238 Gibson Drive

238 Gibson Drive Folsom: 300 Palladio Pkwy.

300 Palladio Pkwy. Concord: 1961 Diamond Blvd.

1961 Diamond Blvd. Dublin: 4805 Hacienda Drive

4805 Hacienda Drive Newark: 3100 Newpark Mall

3100 Newpark Mall Cupertino: 19359 Stevens Creek Blvd.

19359 Stevens Creek Blvd. Fresno: 7965 Blackstone Ave.

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

