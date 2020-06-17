'He returned to work because he had to' | ABC10's Lina Washington on her father's death of coronavirus

“This is very real,” Washington said. “This is not something where the elderly and vulnerable are disposable."

PHOENIX — Lina Washington, a sports anchor at ABC10, has a straightforward explanation for why her father, Robert Washington, died.

“He returned to work because he had to,” Lina said. “And because he returned to work he was exposed to coronavirus. And because he was exposed to coronavirus with his vulnerabilities, now he’s dead.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is coming under fire for not taking more aggressive steps to stem the infection’s spread, such as requiring the use of masks.

Robert Washington needed his job at the Lone Butte casino. The health benefits helped pay for his insulin, his daughter said, and the paycheck helped cover the rent and life insurance.

So when Lone Butte reopened May 15, he had to go back. The only other options, Lina said, was to either a furlough without a paycheck or quit. Her father expected to roam the hotel and casino property in a golf cart his first day back. It didn’t work out that way.

“He was exposed to people waiting in line till 4:30 in the morning with no masks,” Washington said. “He told me how awful it was.”

Robert took time off for the next week, according to his daughter, then returned to work on May 22. Eight days later, he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I need to speak truth to power right now,” Lina said. “There are people in power who can make this right. I don’t want anyone to have to experience (this) because of the ignorance and negligence and hubris of people who don’t believe this is real.”

Gila River Hotels and Casinos issued this statement:

“This is a heartbreaking situation for all … team members. We are not aware at this time of the actual cause of (Robert Washington’s) death. Our commitment has always been to mitigate the spread of the virus as much as possible since we reopened our doors on May 15. The health and safety of our employees and guests is our main priority.”

Lina Washington graduated from Tempe’s Corona del Sol High School and Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism.

“My dad was my best friend,” Lina said. “He was the man who picked me up from school, took me to dance classes, and took me to track practice. He knew I’d be under a microscope as a black woman talking sports, and he wanted to make sure I was prepared.”

Robert was a prized football recruit in the early 1970s at the University of Notre Dame. He was a father who always found a way to provide for his family, his daughter said.

There will be a celebration of Robert Washington’s life in his backyard on Sunday, Father’s Day.

(Editor's Note: This story was originally published by 12News in Phoenix. It has been edited to clarify Lina's position with ABC10)

RELATED CORONAVIRUS CONTENT:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: