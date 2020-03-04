SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Friday, April 3.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 9,191 (As of April 1, 2020).

9,191 (As of April 1, 2020). 203 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19. As of April, approximately 92,500 tests have been conducted.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Solomon’s Deli in downtown Sacramento is stepping up to feed hundreds of homeless residents, with meals delivered by Sacramento Covered. Sacramento Covered runs the Whole Person Care Program. According to the mayor’s office, Whole Person Care “enrolls the most medically fragile and vulnerable members of Sacramento’s homeless population and connects them with health care, housing and other resources to help them stabilize their lives.” Sacramento Covered has been delivering 300 and 400 of the meals per day since Solomon’s started putting them together, the mayor’s office said.

The annual American Graffiti Festival & Car Show in Modesto has become the latest California event to get canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event's promoters announced. The festival, which has hosted by the North Modesto Kiwanis Club every year for the last 21, was scheduled for June 12-14. Organizers said there is a chance that the festival comes back in the fall but only if the pandemic subsides. Car owners who already submitted entry fees for the 2020 show will be issued refunds.



Testing issues cloud scope of California's virus outbreak: California is ramping up testing for coronavirus even as a backlog of nearly 60,000 pending tests grows. Lags in getting results can be as long as 12 days and delays treatment and isolation of the sick and leaves an incomplete picture of how widespread the outbreak is in the state. The state has reported that results of nearly two-thirds of the 90,000 tests administered are still pending. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the backlog is part of a broader national problem. The state had more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 238 deaths reported Thursday.



Electric usage up 15% to 20% in recent weeks, CPUC says: "As Californians are practicing safe procedures and following the public health guidelines and Governor Newsom's Executive Order by sheltering at home, it is likely that residential electric and natural gas usage will greatly increase, leading to higher utility bills," said CPUC President Marybel Batjer. "Residential electric usage has increased 15% to 20% in recent weeks compared to the same period last year. The CPUC is taking action to ensure that this does not become an added hardship for people who have lost their jobs or are otherwise suffering economically due to COVID-19." To mitigate rising energy bill costs, the CPUC is looking to accelerate use of California Climate Credit and the CARE Rate Discount in April, May, and June, and change how residential bills are calculated for the duration for the coronavirus crisis.

North Lake Tahoe: No visitors for right now: Officials in North Lake Tahoe are asking people to reschedule their travel to the area until after the pandemic ends. Placer County will be enforcing short-term rental restrictions to comply with the governor's stay at home order. "Although it is difficult to ask those who support our tourism-driven economy not to visit now, their selfless decision to stay home and revisit their travel plans when travel is deemed safe is critical to the health and future of our mountain community," said Jeffrey Hentz, CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. "The reality is that continuing to receive an influx of people to the region -- whether they're coming for a day-trip or an extended stay -- puts tremendous strain on our limited community resources and healthcare system during these challenging times."

California counties recommending face coverings: Officials in Calaveras County and Placer County are now recommending face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. This includes coverings like bandannas, scarves, or a homemade cloth cover. "While we recognize the potential for face coverings to help reduce the spread of germs, we want to stress that people should be staying home first and foremost. And when you must go out for essential needs like groceries or medication, you still need to stay at least six feet away from others," said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. "We do not want people to get a false sense of security from wearing a face covering and gather in close proximity, which is not allowed. Physical distancing remains our primary tool in battling this pandemic."

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

