SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Sunday, March 29.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 5,763 (As of 2 p.m. March 29).

5,763 (As of 2 p.m. March 29). 135 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19. As of March 29, approximately 83,800 tests have been conducted. (This week’s cumulative testing numbers are lower than last week due to an inadvertent over-reporting error discovered by one of the private labs)

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Mayor Steinberg: Sacramento has delayed the onset of a potential surge: In a briefing from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, he said Sacramento has delayed the onset of a coronavirus surge. “We have delayed the onset of the potential surge in such a significant way, that Dr. Beilenson estimates that we have the additional capacity now of 1 full hospital," said Steinberg. However, he cautioned that the surge was still possible. He said was working with the state to identify other potential sites for hospital beds in case one still happens and in case beds are needed for other communities throughout California.

In a briefing from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, he said Sacramento has delayed the onset of a coronavirus surge. “We have delayed the onset of the potential surge in such a significant way, that Dr. Beilenson estimates that we have the additional capacity now of 1 full hospital," said Steinberg. However, he cautioned that the surge was still possible. He said was working with the state to identify other potential sites for hospital beds in case one still happens and in case beds are needed for other communities throughout California. Manteca students back in class with distance learning: By April 6, Manteca Unified School District students will be back in session with distance learning through May 15. The district is optimistic about returning to their physical classrooms by May 18 to finish the school year. “The only true failure would be to do nothing; our students are far too important to sit idle. As the Superintendent, I will not sit idle,” said Dr. Clark Burke. “We will endeavor to provide continuity of learning to our students with measured and deliberate steps.”

By April 6, Manteca Unified School District students will be back in session with distance learning through May 15. The district is optimistic about returning to their physical classrooms by May 18 to finish the school year. “The only true failure would be to do nothing; our students are far too important to sit idle. As the Superintendent, I will not sit idle,” said Dr. Clark Burke. “We will endeavor to provide continuity of learning to our students with measured and deliberate steps.” Folsom closes playgrounds: Officials say there have been six confirmed coronavirus cases in the city of Folsom. As a safety effort, the city is closing their athletic fields, basketball courts, ball walls, bocce ball courts, dog park, library book return, pickle ball courts, playgrounds, tennis courts, and volleyball courts.“This decision was not taken lightly. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Sacramento County, and we now know we have confirmed cases here in Folsom,” said Folsom City Manager Elaine Andersen.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

