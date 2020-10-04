Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Friday, April 10.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 18,309 (As of April 9).

18,309 (As of April 9). 492 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19. As of April 5, approximately 177,600 tests have been conducted.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

California governor encouraged by drop in ICU placements: California has seen its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the number of ICU placements declined by 1.9% on Wednesday. He said the decline was encouraging but urged people not to read too much into it. Newsom has said the number of ICU hospitalizations is a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies the state needs. Newsom also said California hospitals are using only about one-third of their ventilators. He said about 8,000 ventilators are available. California has more than 19,100 cases and at least 507 deaths.



Californians receiving unemployment benefits will begin seeing $600 increase in their weekly benefits, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. The increase to benefits will begin Sunday as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act. California has processed about 2.3 million unemployment insurance claims in the last four weeks, more than the total number of claims filed in 2019. Just last week, the state's Employment Development Department processed 925,450 claims for unemployment.



in their weekly benefits, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. The increase to benefits will begin Sunday as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act. California has processed about 2.3 million unemployment insurance claims in the last four weeks, more than the total number of claims filed in 2019. Just last week, the state's Employment Development Department processed 925,450 claims for unemployment. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the state's healthcare workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms. The program, which is partially funded by FEMA’s disaster relief funds, will prioritize healthcare workers who come into contact or are suspected to, with COVID-19 patients, as well as those who have tested positive for the virus but don't need to be hospitalized. The state identified 150 hotels that have opted in to provide discounted rates and are close to medical facilities, allowing healthcare workers to avoid potentially spreading the virus after their shifts. California Health Corps workers can make reservations through the Department of General Services (DGS) CalTravelStore beginning Friday, April 10. The state said it is prioritizing hotels that in highly populated counties and those with high numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that United Airlines will provide free, round-trip flights for volunteer medical professionals looking to join California's healthcare workforce. The airline will send healthcare workers and supplies to areas that are struggling most during the pandemic. The state is also working with other major airlines, including Southwest, Alaska Airlines, and Delta, to offer similar services to the health care workforce.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

