SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Saturday, April 11.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 19,472 (As of April 9).

19,472 (As of April 9). 541 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

The coronavirus has delayed income taxes, mortgage payments and evictions in California. But not property taxes. Friday was the deadline to pay those taxes without incurring a hefty penalty and Gov. Gavin Newsom let the date pass without taking any action. Business groups had urged a delay. They argued the same governments that ordered many businesses to close and forced millions out of their jobs should provide help on property taxes. Local governments pushed back. Property tax payments are their largest source of revenue and only collected twice a year. The governments say they need the money because other revenue sources — including taxes on retail sales and hotel rooms — have dried up.

Friday was the deadline to pay those taxes without incurring a hefty penalty and Gov. Gavin Newsom let the date pass without taking any action. Business groups had urged a delay. They argued the same governments that ordered many businesses to close and forced millions out of their jobs should provide help on property taxes. Local governments pushed back. Property tax payments are their largest source of revenue and only collected twice a year. The governments say they need the money because other revenue sources — including taxes on retail sales and hotel rooms — have dried up. California's top public health official says the spread of coronavirus throughout the state might not be as high as state officials had anticipated. Secretary of California Health and Human Services Agency Mark Ghaly said Friday the number of hospitalizations today might not look much different over the next few weeks. Gov. Gavin Newsom said detailed planning is already underway on how best to reopen the state. Californians are being told to keep social distancing and avoid parks, beaches and snowy mountains this Easter weekend, a time when families usually pack them. State and local officials have tightened up restrictions that already had closed many public spaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Violating stay-at-home orders could even result in a ticket that can carry a $1,000 fine.

might not be as high as state officials had anticipated. Secretary of California Health and Human Services Agency Mark Ghaly said Friday the number of hospitalizations today might not look much different over the next few weeks. Gov. Gavin Newsom said detailed planning is already underway on how best to reopen the state. Californians are being told to keep social distancing and avoid parks, beaches and snowy mountains this Easter weekend, a time when families usually pack them. State and local officials have tightened up restrictions that already had closed many public spaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Violating stay-at-home orders could even result in a ticket that can carry a $1,000 fine. Washoe County's health district officer ordered owners of all short-term rental properties Friday to inform renters they must remain in self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival. It applies to Reno-Sparks and the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe's north shore straddling the California-Nevada line. Confirmed cases of the virus reported in Nevada topped 2,500, with at least 86 deaths. The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in Nevada reached 245,000 in three weeks.

ordered owners of all short-term rental properties Friday to inform renters they must remain in self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival. It applies to Reno-Sparks and the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe's north shore straddling the California-Nevada line. Confirmed cases of the virus reported in Nevada topped 2,500, with at least 86 deaths. The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in Nevada reached 245,000 in three weeks. California newspapers are asking the state to rescue their industry as the economic crisis from the coronavirus slashes print advertising revenues. The California News Publishers Association made the dire request for grants and low-interest loans this week in a letter to the governor and state lawmakers. The group said 33 daily newspapers reported losing on average $1 million in print ads in March. Newspapers also are seeking ways to boost readership, including sales tax exemptions and tax deductions for subscribers and advertisers. Hundreds of journalists have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

What is an essential worker and how are they being protected?