SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Monday, April 11.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 21,794 (As of April 11).

21,794 (As of April 11). 651 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Wineries that want to stay viable and connected to their customers during the coronavirus pandemic are harnessing platforms such as Facebook Live to offer virtual wine experiences. Tasting rooms in California shut down last month after the governor ordered businesses to close to slow the spread of the new virus. At Bouchaine in Napa, a virtual online experience that had been in the planning for months was launched in mid-March. Those who want to take part in the tasting program order a winemaker tasting kit, which is delivered to their home. A couple isolating in their home near Reno, Nevada, said it's been a great distraction.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

