SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Saturday, April 18.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 27,528

27,528 985 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

With California’s death toll from the coronavirus topping 1,000, lawmakers are looking at ways to slow the spread, especially in vulnerable populations such as the homeless. The pandemic has plunged California — the world’s fifth-largest economy — into recession. There are concerns it could sweep through the state’s 150,000 homeless. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to discuss the issue at his daily briefing Saturday. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to test the homeless for the virus and to provide thousands of hotel rooms to shelter them.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

