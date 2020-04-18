SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Saturday, April 18.
CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE
The California Department of Public Health reports:
- Confirmed cases: 27,528
- 985 deaths
- 22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.
- Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
- With California’s death toll from the coronavirus topping 1,000, lawmakers are looking at ways to slow the spread, especially in vulnerable populations such as the homeless. The pandemic has plunged California — the world’s fifth-largest economy — into recession. There are concerns it could sweep through the state’s 150,000 homeless. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to discuss the issue at his daily briefing Saturday. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to test the homeless for the virus and to provide thousands of hotel rooms to shelter them.
- California surpassed 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus as the pandemic pushed the state into recession. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday named a task force of former governors, billionaires and corporate leaders to help the state recover economically after he begins easing restrictions that have shuttered many businesses. The state has recorded 1,021 deaths and had its highest total in one day, hitting 95 deaths Thursday, well above the previous high of 71. Newsom says the state is approaching a landmark it hoped it would never see. He says efforts are being made to increase testing.
OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR
Coronavirus Background
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED
Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:
- Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus.
- Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.
- The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public where social distancing measures would be difficult to maintain, like at a grocery store or pharmacy.
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:
- CARES Act suspends student loans for 6 months
- Stimulus Bill Checks: Watch out for of these scams
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for our Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH MORE: