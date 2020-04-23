Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Thursday, April 23.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 35,396

35,396 1,354 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Tracy high school seniors could have graduation ceremony in August: In a notice to students and families, Brian Stephens, Superintendent for Tracy Unified School District, said the district is looking into plans for an in-person graduation ceremony in the first week of August. This depends on whether coronavirus restrictions allow for it. If coronavirus restrictions are in place on July 1, the district will look toward an alternative plan.

In a notice to students and families, Brian Stephens, Superintendent for Tracy Unified School District, said the district is looking into plans for an in-person graduation ceremony in the first week of August. This depends on whether coronavirus restrictions allow for it. If coronavirus restrictions are in place on July 1, the district will look toward an alternative plan. US judge denies bid to open California churches in pandemic: A federal judge on Wednesday says he will deny a bid by three Southern California churches to hold in-person church services during the pandemic. He says government's emergency powers trump what in normal times would be fundamental constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal in Los Angeles said he will reject the temporary restraining order the churches sought against Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials. They argued that the state's stay-at-home orders violate the First Amendment right to freedom of religion and assembly. An attorney for the churches says it is not yet clear if or when the churches will appeal.



A federal judge on Wednesday says he will deny a bid by three Southern California churches to hold in-person church services during the pandemic. He says government's emergency powers trump what in normal times would be fundamental constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal in Los Angeles said he will reject the temporary restraining order the churches sought against Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials. They argued that the state's stay-at-home orders violate the First Amendment right to freedom of religion and assembly. An attorney for the churches says it is not yet clear if or when the churches will appeal. Sacramento Pride postponed indefinitely: The Sacramento LGBT Community Center says Sacramento Pride, along with other fundraising events and the annual queer youth prom are not possible this year and pose too much risk to public health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic. “This was not an easy decision, as events like Pride and Q-Prom provide safe and affirming spaces that demonstrate the value of inclusion and celebrate progress toward equity and social justice. Community’s health is of paramount importance however and we could not move forward with events that could pose a risk to tens of thousands of people, especially for the most marginalized in our community including queer and transgender Black folks, LGBTQ elders, those living with HIV, cancer, or immunodeficiencies who are at increased risk,” said David Heitstuman, CEO of the Center. The center is still looking for ways that will let them celebrate Pride remotely, and asks people to "stay tuned" for a virtual Global Pride on June 27.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

