Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Friday, April 24.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 37,369

37,369 1,469 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

California's ambitious virus test goals face short supplies: California is grappling with significant hurdles in its ambitious efforts to ramp up coronavirus testing. Gov. Gavin Newsom's goal to reach 60,000 tests per day before he'll consider easing stay-at-home orders face challenges that have existed since the early days of pandemic. There are bottlenecks in the supply chain and delays in getting test results. Even as Newsom announced that he had secured a promise Wednesday from President Donald Trump for ample swab supplies, he said other shortages remain.



California cities: Virus could mean $6.7 billion in losses: California's 482 cities say they will collectively lose $6.7 billion over the next two years because of the coronavirus. The League of Califonria Cities says most cities will have to layoff workers and cut basic services. The city of Yountville is located in California's wine country and gets 74% of its money from sales and hotel taxes. Mayor John Dunbar says the city expects to lose 60% of its revenue in its upcoming budget. Grass Valley Councilwoman Jan Arbuckle said the city will likely have to cut public safety spending if the coronavirus restrictions continue much longer.



California suspends 10-cent grocery bag charge amid virus: Californians won't be charged 10 cents per bag at the grocery store and retailers can again hand out thinner, single-use plastic bags under an executive order signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It's a change that major retailers have wanted for weeks. Many grocery stores have stopped letting customers bring in reusable bags over fears of spreading the new coronavirus. Newsom's executive order also lifts the ban on stores handing out single-use plastic bags for 60 days. State law requires stores that do hand out plastic bags to give ones that can be reused.



Conservative group sues to stop California aid to immigrants: A conservative organization is asking the California Supreme Court to block the state's first-in-the-nation plan to give money to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus. The Center for American Liberty argued on behalf of two long-shot Republican legislative candidates that the $75 million plan is barred by state and federal law. The money is to be distributed through nonprofit groups, to protect recipients from providing personal information that might increase their danger of being deported. The legal challenge argues that the plan is barred by the state Constitution's prohibition on giving gifts to organizations outside of the state's exclusive control.

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

