SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Saturday, April 25.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 39,254 (As of April 24).

39,254 (As of April 24). 1,562 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Californians will be tempted to hit beaches, golf courses and trails in the midst of a spring heat wave this weekend, but authorities are warning people not to swarm them for fear of igniting another deadly coronavirus surge. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s and 90s from Sacramento to San Diego. While most recreational areas remain shuttered for weeks under various stay-at-home orders, officials fear those still open will draw crowds that will ignore social distancing rules. Those rules are praised for slowing the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

