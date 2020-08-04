SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Wednesday, April 8.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 15,865 (As of April 6).

15,865 (As of April 6). 374 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19, including commercial, private and academic labs. As of April 5, approximately 143,800 tests have been conducted.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is exploring ways to help people living in the country illegally who are not eligible for federal economic stimulus benefits. Newsom said Tuesday he plans to unveil his plan next month. He said it will be part of a broader package of economic stimulus strategies that are separate from federal benefits. Last month Congress approved a $2.2 trillion aid package that will give cash payments to most Americans. But those living in the country illegally are not eligible to get that money. California's revenues have tumbled amid the crisis and it's unclear how much will be available to help immigrants.

Sacramento Regional Parks closing parking lots on Easter: In an effort to limit use of public park facilities, The Sacramento County Regional Parks Department is closing their facilities, including restrooms and parking lots, on Easter weekend. Trails will remain open, but facilities will be monitored by staff to ensure social distancing.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

