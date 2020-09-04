Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Thursday, April 9.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 16,957 (As of April 7).

16,957 (As of April 7). 422 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19. As of April 5, approximately 143,800 tests have been conducted.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

San Joaquin County coronavirus update: San Joaquin County officials have confirmed 237 cases of coronavirus in the county. There have been 14 deaths so far.

San Joaquin County officials have confirmed 237 cases of coronavirus in the county. There have been 14 deaths so far. Stanislaus County coronavirus update: Officials in Stanislaus County have confirmed 95 coronavirus cases in the county. As of April 8, they say there have been no deaths and 59 people have recovered.

Officials in Stanislaus County have confirmed 95 coronavirus cases in the county. As of April 8, they say there have been no deaths and 59 people have recovered. 25 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus: In the latest count from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, officials say 25 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. There 62 CDCR and CCHCS employees total who have tested positive so far.

In the latest count from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, officials say 25 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. There 62 CDCR and CCHCS employees total who have tested positive so far. Nugget Markets will require masks while shopping in stores: In a letter from Nugget Market CEO Eric Stille, he announced that all customers at the grocery store will be required to wear a face mask or scarf covering their nose and mouth. The new policy will go into effect on April 13. Employees at the grocery store are now wearing masks while working. "I know this might upset a few of you and I apologize in advance, but this will offer all of us the most protection! Extreme times call for extreme measures and I feel this is what’s best to help curb the spread of the virus and protect us all," Stille wrote in the letter.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

