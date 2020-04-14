SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Tuesday, April 14.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 22,348 (As of April 13).

22,348 (As of April 13). 687 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he'll reveal plans Tuesday for gradually releasing California from the coronavirus restrictions that have kept 40 million residents indoors for much of the last month. Newsom on Monday didn't provide specifics or a date for the rollback but said he'll work with the governors of Oregon and Washington on a common plan. Newsom's monthlong stay-at-home order has shut down many businesses and millions have filed for unemployment. But state and local stay-at-home orders also have been cited as helping slow the rise in COVID-19 cases. Only a modest increase in hospitalizations was reported this weekend.

from the coronavirus restrictions that have kept 40 million residents indoors for much of the last month. Newsom on Monday didn't provide specifics or a date for the rollback but said he'll work with the governors of Oregon and Washington on a common plan. Newsom's monthlong stay-at-home order has shut down many businesses and millions have filed for unemployment. But state and local stay-at-home orders also have been cited as helping slow the rise in COVID-19 cases. Only a modest increase in hospitalizations was reported this weekend. California pastors file lawsuit against Gov. Newsom: A group of pastors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom alleging that he criminalized the free exercise of religion. “Criminalizing individual participation at a church, synagogue, mosque, temple, or other house of worship clearly violates the First Amendment,” said Harmeet K. Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer for the Center for American Liberty. “The state and localities have granted sweeping exceptions to the shutdown orders for favored businesses and professions, while specifically targeting people of faith and decreeing to religious institutions that it is ‘good enough’ that they be allowed to offer streaming video services. The state does not get to dictate the method of worship to the faithful.” Dhillon added, "If a Californian is able to go to Costco or the local marijuana shop or liquor store and buy goods in a responsible, socially distanced manner, then he or she must be allowed to practice their faith using the same precautions.”

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: