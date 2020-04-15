SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Wednesday, April 15.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 23,338 (As of April 14).

23,338 (As of April 14). 758 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

California regulators will try again to convene an online public meeting to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater fishing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week’s teleconference was canceled when it became overwhelmed by hundreds of callers who mistakenly believed officials were considering shutting down all fishing in the state. The Fish and Game Commission will consider emergency closures of some California rivers, streams and lakes at the request of local officials concerned that visiting anglers might spread COVID-19. About a million anglers fish California’s waterways annually, making it one of the most active fishing states in the U.S.

to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater fishing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week’s teleconference was canceled when it became overwhelmed by hundreds of callers who mistakenly believed officials were considering shutting down all fishing in the state. The Fish and Game Commission will consider emergency closures of some California rivers, streams and lakes at the request of local officials concerned that visiting anglers might spread COVID-19. About a million anglers fish California’s waterways annually, making it one of the most active fishing states in the U.S. Staggered school start times. Class sizes cut in half. Social distancing in the hallways and cafeteria. These are a few of the possible scenarios for California schools that Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out in a roadmap for reopening the state amid the coronavirus. The timeline for reopening schools remains unclear, but the governor says things will be dramatically different when the state's nearly 6 million students do return. Newsom on Tuesday laid out a template for the testing and other measures he'll need to see before reopening parts of the economy, but it asked more questions than it answered.

