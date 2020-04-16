Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for day, April 16, 2020.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 24,424

24,424 821 deaths (including one non-California resident)

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Colusa County Fair gets 'downsized': In a notice on their Facebook page, the Colusa County Fair announced the event has been 'downsized" in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials are still hoping to hold a Junion Livestock Show and Junior Livestock Auction. To do so, they're looking at the possibility of a traditional show and a virtual livestock show and auction, or just a virtual auction only. Fair officials said the announcement will disappoint their 15,000 patrons and said they hope to see their other attractions like carnival rides. exhibits, concessionaires, non-profits, and entertainers return in 2021.

In a notice on their Facebook page, the Colusa County Fair announced the event has been 'downsized" in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials are still hoping to hold a Junion Livestock Show and Junior Livestock Auction. To do so, they're looking at the possibility of a traditional show and a virtual livestock show and auction, or just a virtual auction only. Fair officials said the announcement will disappoint their 15,000 patrons and said they hope to see their other attractions like carnival rides. exhibits, concessionaires, non-profits, and entertainers return in 2021. Calaveras coronavirus case update: Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Calaveras County, officials said. The first case was a man from Valley Springs who was linked to a case already known to Calaveras Public Health. The second case was an older man from West Point, but the source for this exposure is still being investigated. “We should expect additional cases of novel coronavirus among Calaveras residents before the outbreak begins to subside. Please know that the actions you take today are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 into Calaveras communities,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, Calaveras County Health Officer.

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Calaveras County, officials said. The first case was a man from Valley Springs who was linked to a case already known to Calaveras Public Health. The second case was an older man from West Point, but the source for this exposure is still being investigated. “We should expect additional cases of novel coronavirus among Calaveras residents before the outbreak begins to subside. Please know that the actions you take today are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 into Calaveras communities,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, Calaveras County Health Officer. New Stay-at-Home order for Nevada County: A new Stay-at-Home order has been issued for Nevada County. “It’s important that we don’t let down our guard and continue to follow the Stay-at-Home Order. We have received many questions and concerns about the implementation of a statewide order locally. It is our hope that this new order provides further clarification and guidance to everyone working to do the right thing," said Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County Health Officer. The new order provides examples of what is considered nonessential, but it also clarifies areas for essential activities, businesses, and services.

A new Stay-at-Home order has been issued for Nevada County. “It’s important that we don’t let down our guard and continue to follow the Stay-at-Home Order. We have received many questions and concerns about the implementation of a statewide order locally. It is our hope that this new order provides further clarification and guidance to everyone working to do the right thing," said Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County Health Officer. The new order provides examples of what is considered nonessential, but it also clarifies areas for essential activities, businesses, and services. $0 bail at Yolo County Jail for certain crimes: After a $0 bail order for certain misdemeanors and non-violent felonies and a mandated release of certain pre-trial inmates, the Yolo County jail has reduced their inmate population to 250 below their max occupancy. Officials with the Yolo County Sheriff's Office are concerned about what a blanket release of inmates would result in for the county and hope against any negative impacts. The order from the Judicial Council allows jail inmates to practice social distancing. While there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the jail, the sheriff's office has made efforts to include screening for incoming inmates, screenings for inmates in custody, and daily medical screenings for staff. If needed, the jail has a 10-bed isolation area and are prepared to use a new 32-bed pod for isolation.

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Sacramento County to enforce 'stay at home,' car explosion leads to crackdown