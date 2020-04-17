Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for April 17, 2020.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 26,182

26,182 890 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19.

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

California governor expects $7 billion in virus spending: California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to spend up to $7 billion this year battling the coronavirus and the economic disruption it has caused. Officials at the state Department of Finance updated state lawmakers on Thursday. It was the first legislative hearing since lawmakers recessed on March 16. Most lawmakers participated via video conference. Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek warned lawmakers the country in a recession. He said lawmakers should prepare for a significant decline in revenue. It's unclear how Newsom wants to spend the money. He is scheduled to provide more details next month when he updates his budget proposal.



Authorities are considering evacuating residents from a California nursing home after 156 people tested positive for the coronavirus and 10 people died. It's the largest publicly reported outbreak at a California nursing home so far. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday called the Central Valley nursing home one of the state's virus "hot spots." His warning came as California begins to think about how it can ease stay-at-home orders. The Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia is the latest skilled nursing facility to see an outbreak. Such sites are vulnerable to the virus because many residents are elderly with health conditions and they live in close proximity to each other. Historic number on unemployment claims processed in California: The California Employment Development Department has processed 660,966 unemployment claims in the past week. It's part of a four-week total of 2.7 million processed claims, which is the highest one-month total since 275,735 claims were processed in January 2010. In a four week period, EDD has paid out $975 million in benefits and recently started adding the $600 in federal funds. “These are historic times at the EDD, dramatically impacting our families, friends, neighbors, and communities,” said EDD Director Sharon Hilliard. “Employees are rallying from throughout other EDD programs and state government to help us process this record claim load and get money into the hands of those in need just as quickly as possible. For most Californians, that continues to be about three weeks after applying for benefits.” New features coming to EDD include an additional call center and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

